Corporate Deal

Investment firm Francisco Partners has placed a growth investment in Hal Leonard Corp. and has provided funding in support of its merger with music content and creation platform Muse Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Francisco Partners was represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Milwaukee-based Hal Leonard was advised by O'Melveny & Myers. Muse Group was counseled by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 05, 2023, 9:48 AM

