Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled BofA Securities, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $1.2 billion. The issuance was announced Aug. 8 by Broomfield, Colorado-based Crocs Inc. The Davis Polk team included partner Kenneth J. Steinberg.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2023, 2:43 PM

