Alternative investment firm Summit Partners has secured 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) after announcing the close of its newest Europe growth equity fund, Summit Partners Europe Growth Equity Fund IV. Boston-based Summit was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by New York-based partners John Budetti and Amanda Katlowitz Strickler.

February 16, 2023, 7:47 AM