Corporate Deal

Unseenlabs SAS, a marine surveillance services provider, has secured $85 million in a funding round with investments from 360 Capital, Bpifrance, ISALT, OMNES and Supernova Invest. Rennes, France-based Unseenlabs was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Jean-Gabriel Griboul.

Business Services

February 28, 2024, 11:59 AM

