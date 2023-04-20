Corporate Deal

TPG Capital and AmerisourceBergen have agreed to purchase OneOncology, a network of oncology practices, from private equity firm General Atlantic. As a result of the transaction, TPG and AmerisourceBergen will acquire a majority and minority interest in OneOncology, respectively. The transaction values OneOncology at $2.1 billion. The transaction, announced April 20, is expected to close by the end of Sept. 2023. TPG Capital was advised by Debevoise & Plimpton and Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo. AmerisourceBergen, which is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Sidley Austin. OneOncology and General Atlantic were counseled by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

