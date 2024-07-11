Corporate Deal

Honeywell International and Air Products & Chemicals jointly announced that Honeywell has agreed to acquire Air Products' liquefied natural gas (LNG) process technology and equipment business for $1.81 billion in an all-cash transaction. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that includes partners Ted Frankel, Daniel Lewis and Kyle Watson. Air Products was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners C. Michael Chitwood, Paul Schnell and Resa Schlossberg.

July 11, 2024, 10:49 AM