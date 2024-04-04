Corporate Deal

ARCA biopharma and Oruka Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs to treat chronic skin diseases, have announced a merger agreement in a deal guided by Cooley; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The transaction, announced April 3, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Westminster, Colorado-based ARCA was advised by Wilson Sonsini. Oruka, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, was counseled by Gibson Dunn partners Branden Berns, Pamela Endreny, Sean Feller, Ryan Murr and Chris Trester. Cooley served as legal counsel to the placement agents.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 04, 2024, 12:45 PM

