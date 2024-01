Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has guided JPMorgan Chase in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $125 million. The issuance was announced Jan. 9 by Mason, Ohio-based Atricure, an innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Vanessa Burrows, Marisa Geiger, Jonathan Pall and Brandan Still.

Banking & Financial Services

January 10, 2024, 10:16 AM

