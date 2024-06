Corporate Deal

Cooley is advising San Francisco-based Life360 Inc. in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. Latham & Watkins represented the IPO's underwriters, led by Evercore, Goldman Sachs Group, Stifel Financial Corp. and UBS Investment Bank. The Latham team was led by New York partners Keith Halverstam and Peter Labonski.

Technology

June 07, 2024, 12:01 PM

nature of claim: /