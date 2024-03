Corporate Deal

EQT, together with EQT VII fund, announced that it has sold its 20 percent stake in Ottobock, an orthopedic technology provider, to existing majority shareholder Nader Holding GmbH & Co. KG. Financial terms were not disclosed. EQT was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Daniel Moritz and Hans-Jorg Ziegenhain. Nader was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partner Christoph H. Seibt.

Investment Firms

March 14, 2024, 10:23 AM

nature of claim: /