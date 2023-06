Corporate Deal

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has agreed to place a $300 million investment in Madhive, an advertising software platform engineered for modern TV advertising. New York-based Goldman Sachs was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Madhive, which is based in New York, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Michael Benjamin and Stephen Ranere.

June 14, 2023, 1:00 PM

