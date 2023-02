Corporate Deal

Eni Sustainable Mobility and PBF Energy have announced a partnership agreement to develop the St. Bernard Renewables biorefinery. Eni Sustainable will invest $835 million upfront, plus an additional $50 million subject to project milestones. Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey-based PBF Energy is advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Archie Fallon and Andres Mena. Counsel information for Eni, which is based in Italy, was not immediately available.

Energy

February 20, 2023, 10:22 AM