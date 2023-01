Corporate Deal

Fintus GmbH, a portfolio company of private equity investor AnaCap Financial Partners, announced its acquisition of Finstreet, a financial services software provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Frankfurt, Germany-based Fintus was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner Frank Henkel. Counsel information for Finstreet was not immediately available.

Technology

January 13, 2023, 9:43 AM