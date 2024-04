Corporate Deal

Hilton announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Sydell Group to expand the NoMad Hotels brand from its existing London flagship location. Financial terms were not disclosed. McLean, Virginia-based Hilton was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate team led by partners Amber Banks and Owen Alexander. Counsel information for Sydell Group, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 05, 2024, 9:34 AM

nature of claim: /