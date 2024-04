Corporate Deal

The Climatic Corp. announced that it has sold its heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment distribution subsidiary Climatic Comfort Products to Shearer Supply. Financial terms were not disclosed. Farmers Branch, Texas-based Shearer Supply was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate team led by partners Christopher Lang and Sean Griffiths. Counsel information for Climatic Comfort was not immediately available.

