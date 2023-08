Corporate Deal

Gulf & Atlantic Railways has agreed to acquire the rail assets of Pinsly Railroad Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boca Raton, Florida-based Gulf & Atlantic was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Rachel Kleinberg and Cliff Vrielink. Pinsly Railroad, which is based in Westfield, Massachusetts, was advised by Bulkley Richardson & Gelinas.

Transportation & Logistics

August 30, 2023, 10:15 AM

