Corporate Deal

Private equity firm OpenGate Capital announced that it is in the process of forming Aluminum Solutions Group SAS, an extruded aluminum manufacturer, by merging Extol and Aluminum France Extrusion. Financial terms were not been disclosed. Los Angeles-based OpenGate is advised by Cuatrecasas and a McDermott Will & Emery team.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 14, 2022, 7:56 AM