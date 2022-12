Corporate Deal

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef) registered with the SEC on Dec. 4 to raise approximately $1.3 billion in an initial public offering. The Makkah, Saudi Arabia-based company is advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partners Gamal Abouali, Lynn Ammar, Chase Kaniecki and Yulia Solomakhina.

Energy

December 05, 2022, 12:30 PM