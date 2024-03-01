Corporate Deal

Proskauer Rose has guided wealth management company London & Capital Group and its shareholders, including Lovell Minnick Partners, in connection with its merger with Waverton Investment Management. The transaction, announced Feb. 29, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Proskauer Rose team was led by partner Rebecca Villarreal. Counsel information for Waverton Investment, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

March 01, 2024, 11:13 AM

