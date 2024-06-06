Corporate Deal

HanesBrands has agreed to sell its Champion brand to Authentic Brands Group for $1.2 billion. The transaction, announced June 5, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Hanesbrands, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, sought counsel from Jones Day and a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Allie Wein, Daniel Wolf and William Lay. The Jones Day team included partner Joel T. May. New York-based Authentic Brands was advised by a Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Michael Anastasio and Justin Hamill.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2024, 9:45 AM

nature of claim: /