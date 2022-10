Corporate Deal

Trowers & Hamlins acted as UK legal counsel for Hong Kong-based Lee Law Firm HK in connection with Flow Capital's 108 million pound ($122 million) purchase of London-based Vauxhall Square from R&F Properties. The Trowers team was led by partner Tom Calnan. Counsel information for R&F Properties, also based in London, was not immediately available.

Real Estate

October 18, 2022, 9:59 AM