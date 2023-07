Corporate Deal

Investment management firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP has secured $3 billion after announcing the close of its fund, Davidson Kempner Opportunities Fund VI. New York-based Davidson Kempner was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Udi Grofman and Robert Killip.

