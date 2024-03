Corporate Deal

Ashley Home, an affiliate of Ashley Global Retail, has agreed to acquire Resident Home in a deal guided by Holland & Knight and Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tampa, Florida-based Ashley Global was advised by Holland & Knight. Resident Home, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Sara Carian, Idan Netser and Martin Wellington.

Business Services

March 07, 2024, 11:47 AM

