Corporate Deal

Cinema advertising network National CineMedia LLC (NCM) announced on April 11 that it has voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in order to facilitate a series of debt restructuring transactions. Colorado-based NCM was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 12, 2023, 10:51 AM

