Johnson & Johnson medical technology company, Ethicon Inc. has agreed to sell Acclarent, a medical device company supporting ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeons, to Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. for a total consideration of $280 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close by the second quarter of 2024. Princeton, New Jersey-based Integra was advised by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team including partners Benjamin Wills, Conor Larkin and Peter Watt-Morse. Counsel information for Ethicon was not immediately available.

December 14, 2023, 11:04 AM

