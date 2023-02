Corporate Deal

Emergent Cold Latin America announced that it has acquired storage and logistics platform Qualianz. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sao Paulo-based Emergent Cold was advised by Latham & Watkins and Creel, Garcia-Cuellar, Aiza y Enriquez. Qualianz, which is based in Mexico City, was represented by Santos Elizondo and a Sidley Austin team.

Transportation & Logistics

February 09, 2023, 8:21 AM