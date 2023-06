Corporate Deal

Surf Air Mobility Inc., an electric aviation company, filed with the SEC on June 5 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Hawthorne, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, was advised by O'Melveny & Myers partners Brophy Christensen and Noah Kornblith. The underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley, are represented by Latham & Watkins partner Greg Rodgers.

