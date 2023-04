Corporate Deal

The UFC announced a multi-year partnership agreement with immersive technology company Cosm to deliver live pay-per-view UFC events in 8K. Los Angeles-based Cosm received counsel from a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Bernadette Coppola, Ryan Harris and Seth Traxler. Counsel information for UFC, based in Las Vegas, was not immediately available.

April 19, 2023, 9:17 AM

