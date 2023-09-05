Corporate Deal

Western Midstream Partners, through one of its operating subsidiaries, has agreed to acquire Meritage Midstream Services II for $885 million in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 5, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Woodlands, Texas-based Western Midstream was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher corporate team led by partner Tull Florey. Meritage Midstream was represented by Vinson & Elkins. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by New York-based partners James Fox and Dan Komarek.

Energy

September 05, 2023, 12:08 PM

nature of claim: /