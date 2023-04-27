Corporate Deal

Apollo Global Management, on behalf of its affiliated and third party insurance clients and other long-term investors, has agreed to place a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) investment in real estate assets controlled by Vonovia. The investment, announced April 26, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. New York-based Apollo was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Otto von Gruben, Carsten Loll and Michael Haas. Vonovia, which is based in Germany, was represented by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

April 27, 2023, 9:14 AM

