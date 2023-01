Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised investment firm Garnett Station Partners on the close of GSP 4.0 Fund-A L.P. and GSP 4.0 Fund-B L.P. with total committed capital of $850 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Gregory Hannibal, David Sherman and Jamie Lynn Walter.

January 20, 2023, 12:07 PM