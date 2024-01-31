Corporate Deal

Solar and distributed renewables platform 38 Degrees North announced that it has closed on a growth equity investment from S2G Ventures and has agreed to acquire community solar assets from Community Power Group in New York. Sausalito, California-based 38 Degrees was represented by Vinson & Elkins. S2G Ventures, based in Chicago, was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partners Becky Diffen and Anastasia Slivker. Counsel information for Community Power was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

January 31, 2024, 12:22 PM

