Corporate Deal

AirReps, a division of Daikin Industries, has acquired original equipment manufacturer and warranty support services provider Integrated Systems and Controls an InControl in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bellevue, Washington-based AirReps was advised by a Gibson Dunn team led by partner Stephen Olson. Counsel information for Integrated Systems was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 12, 2023, 8:04 AM

nature of claim: /