Corporate Deal

State Farm Insurance has agreed to make a $1.2 billion equity investment in ADT Inc., resulting in State Farm retaining an approximate 15 percent ownership interest in ADT. Concurrently, State Farm has agreed to invest up to $300 million in an opportunity fund to support technology and product innovation. The transaction, announced Sept. 6, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Bloomington, Illinois-based State Farm is advised by Sidley Austin. The Sidley Austin team is led by partners Michael Pinsel, Pran Jha, Joe Michaels and Glenn Nash. ADT Inc., which is based in Boca Raton, Florida, is represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Robert I. Townsend III, O. Keith Hallam III and Sanjay Murti. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is counseling Apollo Global Management, in connection with providing a backstop on the self-tender from ADT to buy back $1.2B of its shares. The Paul Weiss team includes partners Justin Rosenberg and Taurie M. Zeitzer.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 06, 2022, 12:05 PM