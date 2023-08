Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided Goldman Sachs Group in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $625 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 14 by Ames, Iowa-based Workiva Inc., a software-as-a-service company. The notes come due 2028. The Davis Polk team included partners Frank Azzopardi, Mark DiFiore, Dan Gibbons and Kara Mungovan.

Banking & Financial Services

August 21, 2023, 10:23 AM

