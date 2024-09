Corporate Deal

Petrobras, a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry, was counseled by Heussen BV and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in a debt issuance. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Francesca Odell and Manuel Silva. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, were advised by A&O Shearman and Pinheiro Neto Advogados.

Energy

September 09, 2024, 9:52 AM