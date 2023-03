Corporate Deal

DiamondHead Holdings Corp., a blank check company, was counseled by Sullivan & Cromwell in connection with an $80 million PIPE investment. DiamondHead announced its SPAC merger with homebuilder Great Southern Homes Inc. (GSH) in Sept. of 2022. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough served as legal advisor to GSH.

Real Estate

March 23, 2023, 9:29 AM

