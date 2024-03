Corporate Deal

Sensor Tower announced that it has acquired consumer and market data analytics platform data.ai in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Sensor Tower was advised by a Simpson Thacher team led by partners Naveed Anwar, Harry Hudesman, Nancy Mehlman, Benjamin Persina and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for data.ai was not immediately available.

March 19, 2024, 10:24 AM

