Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided asset management firm Monroe Capital in connection with its role as sole lead arranger and administrative agent in relation to the funding of a senior credit facility. The facility is used to support the merger and future growth of ParkHub and JustPark by LLR Partners and FTV Capital. The Latham & Watkins deal team was led by partners Jason Bosworth and Haim Zaltzman.

Technology

May 09, 2024, 11:11 AM

nature of claim: /