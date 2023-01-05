Corporate Deal

Daikin Comfort Technologies North America Inc. announced that it has acquired Williams Distributing Co., a heating, ventilation and air conditioning products distributor, in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Daikin Comfort was advised by a Gibson Dunn team led by partner Stephen Olson. Counsel information for Williams Distributing, which is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 05, 2023, 8:05 AM