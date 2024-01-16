Corporate Deal

Alto Neuroscience, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on redefining psychiatry, filed with the SEC on Jan. 12 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Los Altos, California-based company is advised by Cooley partners Laurie Bauer, Div Gupta, Christina Roupas and Courtney Tygesson. The underwriters, led by Cowen and Co. and Jefferies Financial Group, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Nathan Ajiashvili, Christopher Lueking and Ross McAloon.

January 16, 2024, 9:41 AM

