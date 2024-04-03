Corporate Deal

Silver Lake has agreed to acquire Endeavor Group Holdings, valuing the global sports and entertainment company at an equity value of approximately $13 billion. The transaction, announced April 2, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025. Menlo Park, California-based Silver Lake was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Elizabeth Cooper, Chris May and Mark Myott. Endeavor Group, which is based in Beverly Hills, California, was represented by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and a Latham & Watkins team led by New York-based partners Michael Anastasio, Justin Hamill, Alan Kimball and Ian Nussbaum. Sullivan & Cromwell partners Frank Aquila and Lee C. Parnes represented Centerview Partners, which acted as financial adviser to Endeavor Group. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer counseled Endeavor's executive chairman Patrick Whitesell. Cravath, Swaine & Moore advised an independent special committee of Endeavor’s board of directors and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom counseled Mubadala Investment Co. Debevoise & Plimpton and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld also advised on the deal.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 03, 2024, 10:45 AM

nature of claim: /