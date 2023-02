Corporate Deal

Lenus Capital Partners announced that it has secured the Medicadiz Hospital in Ibague, Colombia. Financial terms were not disclosed. Gramercy Funds Management and Compass Group LLC, acting as financing agents to Lenus, were advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partner Juan M. Naveira. Counsel information for Lenus Capital was not immediately available.

Health Care

February 27, 2023, 7:38 AM