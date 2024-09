Corporate Deal

Herbert Smith Freehills advised National Grid Holdings One on its 630 million sertling pound (approximately $832 million) divestment of National Grid Electricity System Operator to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero of the UK Government. The Herbert Smith team was led by partners Silke Goldberg, James Palmer, Caroline Rae and Charles Steward.

Business Services

September 16, 2024, 3:28 PM