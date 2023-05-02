Corporate Deal

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has transferred certain marketable securities to Steel Connect Inc. in exchange for 3.5 million shares of Series E convertible preferred stock of steel connect. New York-based Steel Partners was represented by Greenberg Traurig. Steel Connect, which is based in Smyrna, Tennessee, was counseled by White & Case. Sullivan & Cromwell counseled Houlihan Lokey, acting as financial adviser to the strategic planning committee of Steel Connect.

