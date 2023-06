Corporate Deal

DJUST, an e-commerce and e-procurement platform, has secured $12 million in a Series A funding round led by New Enterprise Associates Inc., with additional participation from ELAIA Partners. Paris-based DJUST was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Jean-Gabriel Griboul. Counsel information for New Enterprise and ELAIA was not immediately available.

June 19, 2023, 11:31 AM

