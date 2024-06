Corporate Deal

Hyatt Hotels was counseled by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering worth $800 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Roderick Branch, Cathy Birkeland and Michael Pucker. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled underwriters Bank of Nova Scotia, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc, Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. and Wells Fargo Securities.

Banking & Financial Services

June 12, 2024, 9:07 AM

