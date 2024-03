Corporate Deal

Totango and customer growth platform Catalyst Software Corp. have agreed to merge. Financial terms were not disclosed. Redwood City, California-based Totango was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Alex Temel and Dan Rawner. Catalyst, which is based in New York, was represented by Cooley partner Sacha Ross.

March 01, 2024, 11:16 AM

