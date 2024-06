Corporate Deal

Safran S.A. has agreed to purchase Preligens, an AI company focused on the aerospace and defense sector, for 220 million euros ($235 million). Preligens, which is based in Paris, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team that included partner Fabrice Veverka. Counsel information for Safran was not immediately available.

Technology

June 26, 2024, 9:56 AM