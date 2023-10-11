Corporate Deal

Denso and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. have agreed to place an aggregate $1 billion investment in Coherent Corp.'s silicon carbide business. The transaction, announced Oct. 10, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Pittsburg, Pennsylvania-based Coherent was represented by Sherrard German Kelly; Covington & Burling; and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partners Andrew J. Nussbaum and Karessa L. Cain. The Covington & Burling team included partners Mark Plotkin and Jonathan Wakely. Counsel information for Denso was not immediately available.

Automotive

October 11, 2023, 10:53 AM

